Scottish convenience store group David Sands has completed its switchover from Nisa to Spar.

Since announcing the new supply deal in September, its entire estate has now been rebranded to the Spar Market fascia, including its three David’s Kitchen stores, based in Glenrothes, Falkirk and Kirkcaldy.

These focus on fresh food for immediate consumption or to take home that is made from the on-site kitchens, with up to 40% of sales now coming from this area.

Pinkie Farm in Musselburgh, a 5,500 sq ft convenience store that leans more towards fresh food and kitchen products, has also moved over to Spar. It also now includes a new sub-brand called Carla’s Kitchen, which has been incorporated into the store’s food-to-go area.

Dan Brown, MD of Pinkie Farm, said the transition to Spar had allowed the store “to maintain and grow a strong range of chilled and fresh while benefiting from some great promotions and NPD”.

Describing the business’ new partnership with Dundee-based Spar wholesaler CJ Lang, David Sands said: “Having the full support of the Spar brand and the team at Dundee means we can offer our local shoppers a substantial range of products and great service.

”It is really important to us that we exceed the needs of our customers every day. It is also hugely beneficial to have the Dundee depot in such close proximity to us, as supplies into our stores are now much more reliable.”

CJ Lang independent sales director Brian Straiton said: “We are really pleased to be working with David, Dan, Keith and their teams. We have worked closely with them on range development and the internal and external branding of all four stores to Spar Market, whilst ensuring their local identity is retained throughout.

“We are looking forward to helping them grow their business and having a long partnership with one of the best Scottish independent retailers.”