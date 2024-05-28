Spar has launched a trio of new wines as the symbol group expands its own-label range.

The “fruity red, crispy white and fresh rosé” vegan wines, developed by Master of Wine Philippa Carr, were introduced into participating stores last week with an rsp of £4.99.

Spar said the new lines catered to “diverse palates and occasions” while “encapsulating a commitment on taste, quality and value for money”.

Each bottle features a character on the label to “engage age-appropriate shoppers in a light-hearted and memorable way”. These are Reginald the Dog (red), Croxanne the Crocodile (white) and Phil-Mingo the Flamingo (rosé).

There are also QR codes on the bottles that shoppers can scan to reach a website that provides more information about the wines, subject to age verification.

“We are delighted to launch our new range of value wines specially curated for our Spar stores,” said Spar brand controller Amrit Rebello.

“They are not only competitively priced, but they are also designed to be an attractive option for shoppers looking for affordable yet flavourful choices. When the taste, packaging, and the price point come together, it definitely makes for the perfect offer.”

Master of Wine Carr said: “Every step of the winemaking process has been meticulously overseen to ensure great quality and taste.

“I selected the new Spar own-label wine collection with the aim to provide wine lovers with exceptional value, making them the perfect choice for everyday enjoyment.

“With Spar’s seal of excellence, shoppers can trust that every bottle delivers an outstanding experience. Cheers to a delightful wine experience, whether you choose to have a drop, splash or sip.”

In 2022, Spar became the first grocer to make its full range of own-label wines suitable for vegans.