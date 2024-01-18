Posh ready meals maker FieldGoods has landed multiple listings at high-end retailers for 2024.

The ‘farm to fork’ brand has added Fortnum & Mason, Partridges London, Daylesford Organic and Darts Farm to its portfolio of distributors, which already features more than 80 independent outlets.

FieldGoods was founded by brothers Elliot and Sam Day in 2020. Its range of frozen main meals features the likes of Cauliflower Butter Massala, Tarragon Chicken, and Lamb & Apricot Tagine – priced at £7.25 for one and £12 for two. Sides and desserts, all serving two for £4.95, include Miso Butter Hispi Cabbage, Hasselback Potatoes, Melt in the Middle Chocolate Brownie, and Sticky Toffee, Apple & Blackberry Crumble.

All ingredients are sustainably sourced. The brand’s beef is grass-fed and natively bred, and its chicken and pork are 100% free-range. For fish dishes, it favours trout and coley over more heavily fished species such as cod, haddock and plaice. All packaging is either home-compostable or recyclable, while FieldGoods’ London HQ uses green energy from 100% renewable or carbon offset sources, including solar energy.

“Our mission is to redefine and elevate the pre-prepared meals market,” said Elliot Day. “Our latest listings show there is demand from customers looking for inspirational, fresh, quality meals to brighten up their mealtimes.”

It comes as frozen ready meals are in sturdy growth. Value sales last year grew 17.1% in grocery on volumes up 3.3% [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023] as shoppers turned to affordable alternatives to dinners out of home. Brands benefited most from this trend, growing volumes 5.4% versus own label’s 2.2% rise.