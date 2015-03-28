Sue Davies
Sue Davies is chief policy adviser at Which?.
Food must be a priority for industry to face its challenges
The government needs to set targets to help drive reductions in the categories contributing most to our diet, as well as for fat and salt
Urgent action needed on meat origin labels
The complexities of the food supply chain were exposed following the horsemeat scandal two years ago…
Campylobacter: suppliers and supermarkets must act
A shocking 70% of chickens on sale in supermarkets and butchers contain campylobacter….
Food and drink consumers want more from the next government
With the General Election in mind, Which? has published “A Government for all consumers”…
Traffic light labels: we should support the UK's scheme
The recent decision by the European Commission to launch infraction proceedings against the UK…
Which? calls for war on food fraud after Elliott review
The latest testing as part of Which?’s Stop Food Fraud Campaign has found fish from chip shops being substituted for cheap…
We need a strong, independent, Food Standards Agency
It seems food scares are rarely out of the news these days…
FSA must lead the way on campylobacter: Which
Last week, the FSA board backtracked on plans to publish quarterly results for campylobacter in supermarket chickens…
More action is needed on sugar
The SACN draft report on carbohydrates and health should be a wake-up call to the government, food industry and consumers…
We need clearer targets on sugar
New research from Which? has highlighted that sugar levels can be surprisingly high in some ready meals…
Food fraud: it's time for government to get tough
You may have seen coverage in the media of the launch of our campaign to stop food fraud…
Food crime: how can we match consumers' high expectations?
Which? research has repeatedly shown that consumers have high expectations of food law enforcement…
The Responsibility Deal must do more for public health
It is three years this week since the launch of the Public Health Responsibility Deal…
Origin labelling rules need a rethink
Which? research has shown that most people are interested in knowing where their food comes from, particularly meat…
Lessons from the horsemeat scandal
It’s a year since the horsemeat scandal broke. In our research, half of consumers say they have changed shopping habits…
The deals that are not deals
With food prices hitting shoppers’ budgets hard, we think supermarkets are not playing fair…
Time for a better Responsibility Deal
The recent government announcement of a sat fat reduction pledge as part of the Responsibility Deal…
Time to end the expensive health hype
Which? has highlighted how consumers are wasting money on products claiming to be healthier than they really are…
"So far, there has been little sign of the industry rising to the challenge"
It has been encouraging to see the spotlight back on children’s food in the past couple of weeks…
Traffic-light front-of-pack labels will bring huge benefits
On Wednesday the UK governments launched a traffic-light nutrition labelling scheme for front-of-pack…