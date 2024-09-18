The government is to scrap plans for on pack mandatory recycling labelling to come into force from April 2027, after EU bosses insisted they were a breach of the post Brexit Windsor Framework.

The requirement to include labels on products indicating whether they are suitable for recycling had been planned as a key milestone in the rollout of the government’s extended producer responsibility strategy (EPR).

However, The Grocer understands EU leaders insisted that the proposals were not harmonious with its own labelling plans across the continent.

The Grocer understands Defra felt it had no option but to drop the requirement or face yet more delays to the rollout of EPR, with the majority of large producers working across Europe and not wanting the UK to go it alone.

However, the move is guaranteed to cause anger from those who claim the UK is not taking advantage of Brexit to set its own agenda on labelling and the environment.

It is not the first time plans for more information to consumers about recycling have been delayed.

In April Defra put back the date for the introduction of mandatory labelling, which had been due to come into force by 31 March 2026, with films and flexible plastics having been due for labelling by April 2027. They were both given the same start date from April 2027.

But The Grocer has learnt companies have now been told that labelling will no longer be required from that date.

The move has met with mixed views from the industry.

Whilst companies had faced a “mammoth” task of preparing labels for the cut off date, the move towards mandatory labels telling people which products can be recycled had been seen by some as a key driver for the success of EPR, and a major stepping stone towards the strategy of “modulation” which will see the highest costs for EPR targeted at products that cannot be recycled.

Defra had also told firms in April that OPRLK’s Recycle Label would be compliant under EPR, meaning companies that had already employed it would not have to make changes, given its broad recognition among UK consumers.

However, despite disappointment in some quarters, one source described Defra’s decision as “sensible.”

They added: “There is a lot of pragmatism being exercised by the new government.

“Rather than insist on this labelling requirement staying in the rollout plans and then suddenly realising it was blocked at the last minute, they are taking sensible measures now to try to make sure that EPR more widely isn’t derailed.”

“Like it or not if the trend is towards some from of European measurement, then it is sensible for the UK government to work with that, at least with a symbol that works across the whole market where so many companies operate.

“It will make it easier for the average citizen and also will tackle the issues with the Windsor framework and the Republic of Ireland.

“I think this decision is a sign of a government trying to get things done, and I hope it will only result in a relatively small delay to plans for environmental labelling.”

However, the move by Defra is the latest in the continued fallout from Brexit to impact on UK companies.

Last week The Grocer revealed Northern Ireland food businesses could fall under the European Union’s strict new laws on packaging and recycling.

Industry insiders said measures such as packaging reduction targets could incur higher costs for UK producers and trigger a clash with the EU, similar to the row surrounding ‘Not for EU’ labelling requirements last year.

Defra has been asked to comment.