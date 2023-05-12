Wincanton has signed a 10-year warehousing and logistics deal with Tata Chemicals Europe.

The supply chain specialist, which works with many of the UK’s grocers, will manage TCE’s new state-of-the-art warehouse in Middlewich as part of the contract.

The 185,000 sq ft site will house TCE’s high-purity salt manufacturing operations, which run under its British Salt Limited subsidiary.

There Wincanton will oversee the logistics and distributions of all of British Salt’s packed sodium bicarbonate and salt products – typically used across different areas of the food industry from production to animal feed, as well as the pharmaceutical sector.

It is also responsible for ensuring all regulatory conditions are met for storing products used in the two different industries, which are both highly regulated.

The warehouse is due to be completed in late summer 2023 and begin operations shortly after.

It is yet another step in Wincanton’s expansion plan. The company recently landed deals with Sainsbury’s, Ikea UK and Halfords to manage some of their supply chain and transport operations.

It also opened its first centralised hub in Scotland last month.

“We are delighted to have been chosen as a trusted, long-term supply chain partner by Tata Chemicals Europe & British Salt to drive forward its exciting growth plans,” said Wincanton’s MD for public and industrial, Carl Meewezen.

“This contract is a significant milestone for our public and industrial business and is testament to the strength, breadth, and quality of our services.”

Wincanton will roll out its warehouse management systems, Manhattan and Transport Control Tower, at the new British Salt site to enhance stock visibility and control and optimise costs and carbon reduction targets.

TCE’s sales & marketing director Angus Vause said: “We wanted to ensure our chosen logistics partner would help us to deliver high-quality customer service to match our high-quality products.

“In Wincanton – with their warehouse and supply chain operational excellence – we have found an organisation that will help us do just that, supporting the journey to take our operations to the next level.”