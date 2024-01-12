Two more big-name fmcg brands – Pringles and Flora – are transitioning their products to paper packs.

The new Pringles tube, which has already hit Tesco shelves and will roll out more widely by the end of 2024, swaps the former steel base for a paper one. Flora’s pioneering paper tub, meanwhile (hitting chillers now), is waterproof and oilproof despite no plastic.

While the improvements are overdue – Pringles cans were dubbed one of the worst packaging offenders in terms of recyclability by The Recycling Association in 2017 – their impact will be massive.

Pringles expects to sell 48 million of its new paper tubes in Tesco alone this year, while Flora owner Upfield claims its paper tubs will save 25,000 tonnes of plastic waste annually.

They follow the lead of Quality Street, which introduced paper wrappers in 2022, and over Christmas encouraged shoppers to recycle them via a rap music video starring John Barnes.

If this week’s developments are anything to go by, 2024 could be the year paper packs go mainstream.