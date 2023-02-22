Coca-Cola says it has already identified several marketing use cases for OpenAI’s artificial intelligence tech and is set to start experimenting.

OpenAI is the company behind ChatGPT, a chatbot that mimics human conversation and answers user questions, a free version of which was publicly released in late November. The same company launched DALL-E in July, which generates digital images based on user prompts in the form of a word or phrase.

“There’s so much to potentially go after,” said John Murphy, president and chief financial officer of The Coca-Cola Company. “We have a couple of really interesting cases with the marketing team to enhance the work that we’re already doing with our new marketing model, and to be able to marry the ability to deliver creative content at speed and to do it with exponential efficiency.”

The drinks giant’s work with OpenAI’s tools will be done as a client of Bain & Company, which announced a global services alliance with OpenAI this week. Having adopted OpenAI tech into its own business processes over the past year, it is now working to bring the AI capabilities to its clients. Coca-Cola is the first company to engage with the new services alliance.

“Coca-Cola’s vision for the adoption of OpenAI’s technology is the most ambitious we have seen of any consumer products company,” said Zack Kass, chief customer officer of OpenAI.

OpenAI tools offer forms of what is known as ‘generative AI’, which uses sophisticated machine learning models to produce original content such as images and text.

Its potential for businesses includes “hyper-efficient content creation” and “highly personalised marketing” Bain said, adding that it could also be used within contact centres to generate “automated, personalised, real-time scripts”.

“Through all evolutions of communication: TV, radio, outdoor, all the way to coupons over 100 years ago, we’ve always tried to stay on the front edge of what’s new and engaging with consumers,” said Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey.

Quincey said he expected OpenAI’s technology to be “incredibly important and incredibly disruptive”.

“We must embrace the risks. We need to embrace those risks intelligently, experiment, build on those experiments, drive scale – but not taking risks is a hopeless point of view to start from,” Quincey added.