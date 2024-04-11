Rapid grocer Getir has started listing products from third-party bricks & mortar retailers on its app, marking its first move beyond a dark store-only model in the UK.

The quick-commerce player has “completely integrated” ranges from several independent businesses close to one of its London dark stores onto its app. Customers can add these products to their baskets, which are then picked up by Getir riders at the stores for delivery. Previously, Getir only sold products held in stock in its own warehouses.

“It’s a seamless experience where you can supplement your basket with this incredible quality produce. We’re letting you shop your favourite local high street vendors in one place, one basket, one delivery fee and delivered in minutes,” said Getir UK operations director Samuel Ader in a LinkedIn post.

“It’s pretty revolutionary,” he added.

The first retailer to list on the app is The Thoughtful Fruiter, offering a range of around 70 products, covering fruit, veg, house plants and coffee.

“The platform sends us an alert telling us what the items are, a code and the rider details – just as Uber Eats would. We put the order together, they come in and collect it and off they go,” The Thoughtful Fruiter owner Dean Thurrock told The Grocer.

While Thurrock was initially concerned app sales could cannibalise those that might otherwise be made in store and prove a “double-edged sword”, he believes the majority to date have been incremental, with the app providing significant exposure to new customers.

The third-party retailers on the Getir app are so far limited to three in Balham – as well as The Thoughtful Fruiter, family-run butchers shop Chadwick Butchers and Italian deli and restaurant Buondì Ciullosteria – all situated close to Getir’s dark store in Zennor Road.

Getir would not confirm any plans to list further retailers’ products on its app, an approach well-trodden by aggregator apps like Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

“It’s not a platform play, we’re not listing hundreds of greengrocers. Similarly, we’re not charging the aggregators’ eye-watering fees,” Ader said in his post. He added, however, that there was “so much more to come”.

Getir was founded in 2015 in Turkey and launched in the UK in early 2021, one of a slew of rapid grocery providers promising delivery of items within 15 minutes. It has since acquired rivals Weezy and major European player Gorillas.

Its dark stores carry a range of around 2,000 SKUs, supplied via direct relationships with brands as well as wholesalers. Since 2022 its dark stores stock a range of about 300 Co-op own-label products following a deal with Nisa Retail – the wholesale division of the Co-op Group – covering ambient and fresh including ready meals, fresh meats, and fruit & veg.