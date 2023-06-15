Rapid grocer Gopuff has launched a section of its app called ‘Morrisons Corner’ where users can shop Morrisons own-label products as a “better-value alternative to big brands”.

The delivery service, which operates from dark stores in several major cities in the UK, has been working with the supermarket since March last year.

The multi-year deal sees Morrisons handle “the manufacturing, wholesaling and retailing” while Gopuff “has control of the end-to-end delivery supply chain”.

Initially Gopuff said the ‘savings corner’ featured hundreds of items “that price match to those in a Morrisons’ retail location”.

After closer scrutiny by The Grocer, a Gopuff spokeswoman clarified: “It is not designed to be a price beat mechanism – in fact, we are not beating Morrisons in price at all.”

The concept of Morrisons Corner is to offer “a value alternative to many need-states for customers who are not fussed about shopping branded goods”.

In March last year, Gopuff started price matching or beating Tesco Express on 100 selected products. That price matching activity has now been ratcheted up to more than 200 items, the company said.

Morrisons has been particularly active in the rapid grocery market, in 2021 partnering with Deliveroo to launch the first dark store for its rapid service Deliveroo Hop.

The supermarket was also a partner on Deliveroo’s first physical grocery store in London, which opened in October. Morrisons – in a similar arrangement to its Gopuff partnership – supplies a range of 1,750 grocery items from its Ready to Eat and The Best ranges as well as branded goods. Morrisons now supplies nine Hop sites.

Over the last year, the rapid grocers have had to reckon with balancing high operational costs with more cautious spending from squeezed consumers.