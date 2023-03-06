Guinness has launched a pocket-sized device that clips on to the top of special cans to deliver a “satisfyingly smooth Guinness every time”.

The Nitrosurge device – which the brand is calling its “biggest innovation in 30 years” – features an ultrasonic transducer with a “specifically tuned wavelength and frequency”, which Guinness says allows drinkers to recreate “the ritual” of its two-part pour at home.

The device is clipped on top of Nitrosurge cans of Guinness and turned on. The user then pours the can with the glass at a 45-degree angle, before the flow is cut off at two thirds of a pint. After a short delay, the nozzle on the device opens again to add a foamy head.

The USB-charged device – sold exclusively at selected Tesco stores for £22 – holds enough power for about 100 pints. Guinness says it can only be used with Nitrosurge cans which are sold in 4 x 558 ml packs, priced at £8.

“We know people want the option of enjoying the iconic two-part pour and the cold, smooth taste of Guinness wherever they are, which is why we are excited to launch Nitrosurge in the UK,” said Neil Shah, head of Guinness GB.

“We’ve pushed the boundaries of technology to give Guinness fans an enhanced pouring experience which delivers beautiful, great-tasting Guinness, every time,” he added.

The brand said the development was its biggest innovation since a nitrogenating widget was introduced to its cans in 1988.

The considerably more expensive Nitrosurge cans have prompted some social media users to test standard Guinness cans with the device, with several concluding minimal differences in the resulting pours.

The device initially launched in Ireland in late 2021 and Singapore last year.