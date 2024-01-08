Iceland staff across all its stores will be provided with wireless headsets for the first time in an effort to boost shop floor and store operations efficiency.

The rollout of the VoCoVo headsets across all of Iceland’s 1,004 stores will also “play an important part in Iceland’s customer experience plans moving forward” the supermarket added. The estate-wide rollout – expected to complete by April – follows a successful trial in select stores last year.

“The investment in VoCoVo headsets is a real step forward in improving the efficiency, communication and safety of our store colleagues, which are all paramount to our current and future plans,” said Iceland group retail director Kristian Barrett.

The supermarket selected VoCoVo’s Series 5 Pro headsets for the rollout, which were launched in April last year. They will be provided to all staff, including those working on the shop floor, in back areas and on home delivery services.

“On our store floors and beyond, we’re committed to improving our customers’ experience when shopping with us. Our partnership with VoCoVo will directly support this commitment and we’re excited to grow the solution once the headsets are installed,” said Louise Dhaliwal, Iceland’s IT director.

“This will include specific APIs that will integrate with our in-store technology and notification systems, enabling us to quickly update our store colleagues on certain business activities that are happening,” she added.

Several UK supermarkets use VoCoVo technology for staff communications, among them Asda, Co-op, Tesco, Morrisons and Boots.

“Iceland’s commitment to protecting its colleagues and prioritising their wellbeing through the power of voice communication was apparent from the moment we engaged with them,” said VoCoVo CEO Rob Gamlin. “Iceland stores already operate with high efficiency and we’re delighted our technology will help take this further and cement Iceland’s position as one of the UK’s most-loved retailers.”