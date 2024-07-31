John Lewis has launched a new retail media platform aimed at helping suppliers connect more closely to customers.

The upgrade, launched in partnership with Epsilon, brings John Lewis in line with Waitrose, which rolled out the capability in November 2023.

Suppliers will now be able to access data on how specific advertising campaigns are performing on the John Lewis website through a new dashboard. Specifically, the ways in which customers have engaged with a campaign – for example click through rate on a banner advert – as well as sales performance as a result.

The new capability will also improve the level of personalisation John Lewis can offer to customers when browsing the retailer’s website. They will receive more “relevant” adverts based on their browsing and search history.

It comes as part of a ongoing effort by the John Lewis Partnership to upgrade its core technology systems across both its retail and supermarket brands, in order to woo shoppers back to its stores and website.

As well as investments in AI and machine learning aimed at boosting availability and service in stores, the partnership has also been upgrading the usability of its websites and loyalty scheme. Part of the focus has sought to improve the integration of the systems and functions between the two businesses. JLP is set to replace its MyWaitrose and My John Lewis loyalty programmes with a single pan-partnership model sometime this year.

The new partnership with Epsilon would enhance customer experience by connecting shoppers with “brands they care about” more often, and at the right time, JLP said.

“While retailers have long been advertising on their own websites, we want to improve the experience, and make it even easier for customers to connect with the brands and products that meet their needs,” said Jemma Haley, John Lewis retail media business & proposition strategy lead.

“As part of this, we’re providing brands with more targeted and relevant ways to connect with customers. Our shoppers are unique in terms of the ways they research, browse and buy, and we need to be ready to meet them in the moments they are ready to purchase or engage with a brand.”

Epsilon is owned by advertising giant Publicis Group. It was recently renamed from CitrusAd.

“John Lewis offers a unique and scaled audience across its online and in-store environments,” said Epsilon European CEO Alban Villani.

“People visit John Lewis in search of inspiration, to validate their research and to make purchases that often initiate a longer-term brand relationship. It’s a real opportunity for brands to evolve their strategies beyond performance goals to think about how they engage customers in ways that build awareness and loyalty.

“We look forward to supporting John Lewis further as they continue to test and learn across categories and build an even more impactful omnichannel media proposition for brands.”