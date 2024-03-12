Carbon footprinting and supply chain decarbonisation platform Mondra has appointed former Tesco sustainability lead Emily Rout as its new head of strategic accounts and industry collaboration.

The new role will see Rout focus on uniting food industry partners and driving collaboration across all stakeholders within the BRC Mondra Coalition.

Prior to joining Mondra, Rout spent over six years at Tesco, most recently as sustainable food and innovation lead.

Rout also previously worked for the farming co-operative Anglia Farmers.

Mondra recently won backing to set up a new supermarket carbon footprinting model and has attracted a flood of investment from venture capital groups and banks.

The Coalition includes retailers Tesco, M&S, Co-op, Ocado Retail, Asda, Lidl and Sainsbury’s, major brands including Starbucks and Nando’s, and suppliers Avara, Samworth Brothers, Greencore, Pilgrim’s UK, Dunbia, Cranswick and Bakkavor.

Rout will also be instrumental in the Coalition’s ‘Farm Data Done Better’ (FDDB) programme, which is focused on finding the best routes to incorporate farm-stage carbon data into product footprints.

“Having grown up on a farm, I understand the important role the farmer plays in the supply chain, so it’s always been important for me to champion them in commercial food supply chains to ensure customers understand where their food comes from,” Rout said.

“As the food industry transitions to net zero, it’s important that all voices are heard, and solutions and tools are created that act on behalf of everyone within that chain – from farm-level up – and working with Mondra and the Coalition will enable me to facilitate that.”

Mondra founder Jason Barrett added: “It’s incredible to have Emily join the Mondra team. Her experience means she understands the opportunities and the challenges in the transition to net zero across the supply chain. Having her on board will mean we can really start to engage everyone in that single-minded vision and build better, futureproof systems for everyone when it comes to measuring, reporting and managing Scope 3 emissions.”