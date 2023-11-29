Tesco has joined forces with charities FareShare and the Trussell Trust to shine a light on food poverty and the record levels of need this winter.

With the partners expecting to provide support to more than 1.5 million people over the festive period, they have created an alternative to the traditional Trafalgar Square Christmas tree.

The 20 ft tree in Trafalgar Square, Scarborough, has been made from the items that FareShare and the Trussell Trust need the most, including tinned fruit & vegetables, long-life milk and cooking sauces.

When the tree is taken down, all 1,699 products used in its construction will be donated to the local FareShare hub.

Tesco’s Winter Food Collection, the biggest in the UK, runs in its Express stores from 27 November to 2 December and in large stores from 30 November to 2 December.

Tesco customers will be encouraged to donate long-life food to support the charities in their work. This year’s Tesco Christmas Report found that 26% of people plan to make a donation to a food bank this year.

The top 10 most-needed items are: UHT & powered milk, tinned meat and fish, sponge/rice pudding, long-life fruit juice, cooking/pasta sauces, tinned vegetables, tinned & dried soup, pasta, rice & noodles, cereal & porridge, tea & coffee.