Brands such as Barbie, Early Learning Centre and Paw Patrol are to become a feature across Tesco stores after the supermarket signed a deal to expand its tie-up with The Entertainer.

Following a year-long trial of the toy company’s range in 35 large Tesco stores, the partnership will be extended to the entire UK business and the majority of the Republic of Ireland from March this year.

Along with the Barbie, Nerf, LOL and Paw Patrol brands, the deal includes The Entertainer’s exclusive ranges, the value Addo brand and Early Learning Centre, which will go into more than 750 stores.

As well as an extended range, Tesco said the deal meant customers would be able to earn Clubcard points on in-store purchases from The Entertainer and benefit from Clubcard Prices promotions on toys.

Tesco is also entering into a supplier agreement with the toy retailer for its central Europe stores. Both ROI and central Europe are new markets for The Entertainer and represent a significant expansion of its business.

“We’re really excited to be bringing The Entertainer to Tesco stores across the UK and ROI and introducing our customers in central Europe to the brand,” said Tesco MD of home & clothing Jan Marchant.

“Our initial trial was really popular with customers and we look forward to introducing even more customers to the great range of toys from The Entertainer – making it easier for customers to pick up a gift for their little ones in store.”

The Entertainer Group CEO Andrew Murphy added: “After a successful trial, we’re excited to be bringing The Entertainer’s fabulous range and market-leading value to even more communities across the country and to be doing so with the UK’s most admired retail business.”