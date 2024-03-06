Edith Bowman has been announced as the host for the Convenience Awards 2024. Taking place on 21 March at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, the event will celebrate the convenience sector and everyone who works in it.

This year’s host will be Edith Bowman, an award-winning radio broadcaster, podcast host and television presenter. Her broadcasting career has flourished over more than two decades and now she is one of the most well-respected and sought after personalities in the film, television, and audio industry.

Her radio work has spanned all the major stations, presenting shows on BBC Radio 1, 2, 6 and 5Live as well as Virgin Radio. As a TV host she has fronted a versatile mix of shows for BBC, Channel 4, Sky Arts, and MTV.

In 2023 Edith took the reins as co-presenter on Coast to Coast: Food Festival, a show celebrating all things food, farming, and countryside, with fellow hosts Colin Murray and Sean Fletcher. She can be heard on Radio 2 regularly filling in for Jo Whiley and has her own specials on the network including Music Therapy. Her podcast series Friends Will Be Friends for BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds saw her reunited with her real-life best friend and former TV and radio partner in crime Cat Deeley.

From hosting music festival coverage, Life Cinematic for BBC4, the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards for BBC1, the BAFTA Scotland Awards and Hogmanay celebrations for BBC Scotland, to presenting dozens of movie premieres, Edith has incorporated her genuine passion for, and in-depth knowledge of, music and film into her work.

Her own podcast, the ARIA & New York Festivals Radio Award Winning Soundtracking with Edith Bowman, allows her to combine these two loves and has become the go-to music and film podcast where you can hear Edith talk to directors, producers, actors, writers and composers about their relationship with music both professionally and personally.

There are limited tickets available for this year’s Convenience Awards, so get in touch now if you’d like to be part of the biggest celebration in convenience.

Brought to you by Convenience Store, Lumina Intelligence and The Grocer, the Convenience Awards 2024 are kindly sponsored by Bestway Retail, Britvic, Booker Wholesale & Retail Partners, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Diageo, Hovis, JTI, Mondelez International, Nescafe, One Stop, Spar and Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I.