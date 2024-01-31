In this episode, we explore:

Industry reaction

We look at how the industry reacted to the news that single-use vapes are to be banned and what led the government to this decision.

Enforcement

Can Trading Standards manage to enforce this new legislation? Will they be looking at the right stores when it comes to cracking down on illicit sales? Our experts discuss how effective a ban will actually be from an underage and illicit sales perspective.

Next steps

What advice is there for retailers and what can they do now? We look at the next steps for the category from a retailer and a supplier point of view as well the timeline for implementation. The Association of Convenience Stores has published new guidance on what retailers need to do when it comes to recycling. It is also hosting the Safe and Responsible Retailing Conference in Birmingham on 5 March.