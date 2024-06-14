Asda bagged its first Grocer 33 pricing win in four weeks as it fended off the challenge of rivals’ loyalty pricing schemes.

In the week PE firm TDR Capital took a majority stake in the retailer, Asda came in at £71.10. This was £2.20 cheaper than nearest rival Tesco.

Asda offered the lowest price for 17 items and was exclusively cheapest for eight, including the crumpets, KP peanuts, lemon drizzle cake and the Lindahls Kvarg yoghurt.

The comfortable margin came despite Tesco offering its loyalty scheme members a £6.28 discount – a saving of 8.6%. Tesco was cheapest for 13 items and exclusively so for five including the BrewDog Black Heart stout, Dolmio pasta sauce and Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

Sainsbury’s was offering Nectar members a £5.29 discount. This reduced its total to £74.21, still £3.11 more expensive than Asda. As with Tesco, Sainsbury’s was exclusively cheapest for five items: the asparagus, celeriac, McCain Potato Smiles, Surf disinfectant and the Tetley teabags.

Morrisons was exclusively cheapest for the skimmed milk, prosciutto slices and the Quorn ham free slices. It was just 21p more expensive than Sainsbury’s and £3.32 more expensive than Asda at £74.42.

While there was comparatively little separating the traditional big four, there was a considerable gap to fifth-placed Waitrose. It came in £13.96 more expensive than Asda at £85.06. It was not exclusively cheapest for any of the products on our list and only matched the lowest price for two items: the Fever-Tree mixer and Sure deodorant.

Price inflation on this week’s shopping list was down 0.3% year on year, with Asda leading the way, its basket down 4.2%. Compared with last month, prices have fallen 2.3%. Asda was down 8.1% over the same period.