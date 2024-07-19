Store manager: Arif Karmali

Store: Lidl East Twickenham

Opened: 2021

Size: 12,000 sq ft

Market share: 1.9%

Population: 210,335

Grocery spend: £10,516,086

Spend by household: £119.92

Competitors: 60

Nearest rivals: Aldi 2.8 miles, Asda 1 mile, Co-op 0.7 miles, Iceland 1.1 miles, Lidl 2.1 miles, M&S 0.3 miles, Morrisons 1.8 miles, Sainsbury’s 0.6 miles, Tesco 0.4 miles, Waitrose 0.6 miles Source: CACI. For more info visit www.caci.co.uk/contact. Notes: Shopper profiling is measured using Grocery Acorn shopper segmentation. Store catchment data (market share, population, expenditure, spend by household, competition) is within a five-mile radius. For CACI’s shopper segmentation of the other stores we visited this week see the online report at www.thegrocer.co.uk/stores/the-grocer-33

Tell us about your career in retail. I’m nearing my 17th year in the sector. I started as a customer assistant on weekends while at university and caught the retail bug! I joined Lidl in October 2022 and have been enjoying every moment. It’s a great company with values that deeply resonate with me.

What appealed to you about working for Lidl? I was a Lidl shopper before joining the company and loved the bakery, middle aisle deals, and protein range. Professionally, Lidl’s career progression, competitive salary, and strong financial position attracted me.

What’s the secret to keeping the team motivated to provide good service? Lidl is very much focused on providing great customer service and this is a culture we strive to follow. As a team, we foster a positive environment where colleagues come to work with a smile, naturally leading to strong interactions with shoppers.

How do you keep the store well stocked and tidy? We have efficient processes to ensure the right stock arrives for our customers – we know regulars have certain favourites they need daily. We follow a ‘clean as you go’ policy to maintain a pleasant environment.

What do you think differentiates Lidl from competitors? Lidl offers great-quality products at affordable prices, a combination that has turned heads over the past few years. If you mix that with our weekly limited offers, middle aisle deals, and delicious bakery, it creates an irresistible shopping experience.

What is the local area like? What types of customers do you have? Richmond is a really lovely area, and I count myself very lucky to be managing this store. There is a school next door, which we have a great relationship with. Parents and children come in daily, and we’ve supported the school with fundraisers and donations in the past. I am passionate about helping the local community so this is something I take great pride in.

Which are some of your most popular lines? There are lots, but if I were to narrow it down I would say our butter croissants and sourdough loaves from the bakery, wines from our popular wine tour, and fresh berries, including strawberries and raspberries. Pretzels and jam doughnuts are also popular when it comes to the baker, and we have introduced limited-offer lines to add excitement. Our new charcuterie section has also quickly become a firm favourite.

How much of a boost has the Lidl Plus app been? Lidl Plus has been a hit with customers. It offers a variety of weekly deals and is easy to navigate. As a team, we always like to personally help anyone wanting to sign up to ensure no one misses out. Overall, customer feedback has been positive. They appreciate the simplicity of the app and the offers. The new, dedicated Lidl Plus [gondola] end in the store also makes it easier for customers to find deals.

What’s doing well in the ‘middle of Lidl’ aisle at the moment? Our Parkside tool range, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the ambassador, is always popular with our customers and includes things from gardening tools and electric lawn mowers to cordless jigsaws and rechargeable batteries. At the moment, our 20% off BBQ range is also going down well.