Name: Joseph Sutton

Job title: Group online, convenience & wholesale director

The Aldi/Lidl price match is prominent online. What impact has it had? We wanted to reassure customers that we have products that are the same price or cheaper – with the quality they’ve come to expect from us – than those at Aldi and Lidl. The campaign is helping to bring our quality and value into even sharper focus for our customers.

How is Market Street being used in an online context? Customers can shop products prepared by our skilled butchers, fishmongers, bakers and florists. We will be celebrating the best of autumn’s British produce, meat and fish on Market Street, in store and online during British Food Fortnight.

What features do you have online to help customers recycle plastic and use less single-use plastic? In 2021, Morrisons removed all plastic bags (apart from those required for food segregation) from our store pick operation. This means all our click & collect customers and a large number of our home delivery customers are reducing their single-use plastic.

What impact has the bad weather had on online sales this year? We are continuing to invest in our food to order range for those special occasions which may need to be celebrated inside. This includes our sandwich platters and our grazing boxes. Across our website, customers can also find and shop recipes that can be used whatever the weather.

How much have you been investing in personalised offers online? By listening to customers, we know how important great-quality value products are. For all customers, we continue to invest in promotions, including three for £10 on selected BBQ meat and three for £5 on selected berries. We have recently introduced our ‘when it’s gone it’s gone’ products to our website, which are great products at excellent value.

What is the latest new feature on the site that you are most proud of? We are proud that we are able to demonstrate our quality, Market Street and value credentials. We have recently launched a number of great value categories, including our Back to School event, our Summer Shop and our Taste of Spain event.