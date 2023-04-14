Morrisons returned the cheapest basket for the first time since May last year thanks to a deluge of promotions.

The Bradford-based retailer came in at £65.58 – £2.80 cheaper than Asda.

Morrisons offered the lowest price for 15 products and was exclusively cheapest for nine including the beef meatballs and tomato juice. It had deals on 16 items, with nine of these straight discounts. This was four more price-only deals than any of its rivals, with the most notable one being a half price deal on the Pantene conditioner. At £3.00 it was £2 cheaper than Sainsbury’s and half the price of all the other retailers.

Asda was also exclusively cheapest for nine items including the crumpets and sardines and chocolate fudge cake.

Our shop occurred before Sainsbury’s introduced Nectar prices this week but it was still reasonably competitive. It came in £3.21 more expensive than Morrisons at £68.79 and was exclusively cheapest for the limes, Old Mout cider and Pizza Express salad dressing.

Tesco had its loyalty-based offers in play but Clubcard Prices made little difference this week. Clubcard shoppers would only have saved £1.70, leaving Tesco £4.37 more expensive than Morrisons at £69.95.

Waitrose came in £14.90 more expensive than Morrisons at £80.48. It was however exclusively cheapest for the Itsu rice noodles.

Apart from Morrisons there were fewer promotions than in recent weeks and as such inflation was sky high. On average, prices were 15.8% more expensive than April 2022 and 2.4% higher month-on-month.

This week’s steepest price rise was on the Pledge multi-surface cleaner, up 55% while the Castello Brie (see right) was 40% more expensive.

There were also a further 16 products that were at least 20% more expensive year-on-year, with half of these up by more than 30%. The only outlier was the Yeo Valley Greek-style yoghurt, down 5%.