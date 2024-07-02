Winner: Procter & Gamble UK

P&G’s business model is grounded in superiority: superiority of product, packaging, marketing, retail execution and value.

And it’s working. Whether it’s dishwasher tablets that work on short cycles, an intimate grooming range, or a Bluetooth toothbrush so advanced it uses artificial intelligence to help you brush your teeth, P&G’s strong innovation pipeline (involving almost 20 product launches in the last year) has helped Procter & Gamble to deliver strong volume, value, share and overall category growth across all its divisions in the last year, to lift itself out of any race to the bottom on price in the cost of living crisis.

It’s also backed its brands with increased media spend and savvy tieups with influencers.

And on the people side, P&G has also step changed its recruitment, upskilling employees and driving greater diversity within the business, strengthening its HeadStart partner schools programmes, and evolving its commercial apprenticeship programme, launched in 2021 – with applications for the latest cohort 10 times higher than the first.

As one of the judges said: “P&G is a deeply impressive supplier relentlessly focused on growth through superior performance and execution, and it’s made further great strides in the last year, improving supply chain rates and developing new capabilities to be an even greater force for growth.”

