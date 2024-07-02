Winner: Drylock Technologies: Drylock Train

Babycare manufacturer Drylock – which is already CO2 neutral, using 100% green renewable energy – is always on the lookout for solutions that will lower not just supply chain costs but also its carbon footprint.

Last year, it set up an eco-friendly rail route between Zeebrugge in Belgium and its biggest production facility, in Lovosice, Czech Republic. The “nappy train”, as The Grocer judges referred to it, takes raw materials from the harbour to the production plant, before taking the finished product back to be shipped to the UK.

This logistics revamp led to a 10% efficiency gain on palletisation and a 75% reduction on greenhouse gas emissions versus standard trucks. After several months of successful journeys, Drylock is continuing to add more trains and is even eyeing expansion of the model in 2024, with business in the UK and Europe on the up.

