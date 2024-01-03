Businessman and co-founder of the Veganuary mission Matthew Glover also owns chicken alternative brand VFC, which kicks off our list of new plant-based products hitting shelves in January 2024

Each year, thousands of individuals around the world pledge to give up meat and dairy for 31 days, with help and meal inspiration from the Veganuary charity.

Household names and challenger brands alike are gearing up to capitalise on Veganuary.

VFC

VFC has brought four new products to market this month in honour of Veganuary. The brand is expanding both its freezer and chiller range, with listings hitting Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

Its meat alternatives are made with pea or soy protein.

The new SKUs are:

Chick*n Mince (£2.50)

Chick*n Sausages (£2.80)

Cook in Bag Chick*n Fried Rice (£3)

Chick*n Fried Rice (£3) Cook in Bag Chick*n Curry (£3)

Ben and Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s is expanding its Sundaes range with new non-dairy oat milk based ice cream tub.

The NPD flavour ’Oat of this Swirled’ is based on the popular American s’more flavours including toasted marshmallow, chocolate and biscuit.

Available from 4 January.

Shicken Teriyaki Kebab Skewers

Shicken is launching its new Teriyaki Kebab Skewers (rsp: £9.99/960g) in Costco this month as the brand gears up for a year of expansion across the UK, Europe and US.

It is made with a blend of soya, wheat, and pea proteins to create a “succulent chargrilled chicken-like texture” says the brand.

Little Moons Refreshos

Little Moons is adding a new Blood Orange & Pink Grapefruit variant to its Refreshos range of vegan-friendly sorbet balls. The mochi brand has rolled the new flavour into Asda and Morrisons (rsp: £5/six balls).

Strong Roots Ready Meals

Plant-based frozen brand Strong Roots set to launch five ‘veggie-packed meals’ in new Good Made Easy Meals range. The range features:

Thai Green Veg Curry

Veggie Masala

Creamy Mac

White Bean & Lentil Tomato Stew

Mediterranean Orzo Bake

Available now from Ocado, Booths and Amazon, while Thai Green Veg Curry and Veggie Masala launch into Sainsbury’s this month (rsp: £3.50)

Oggs Mega Caramel Cupcakes

Plant-based cake brand Oggs has launched its new ‘cruelty free cakes’. Mega Caramel Cupcakes are made using Oggs’ aquafaba plant-based egg alternative instead of eggs. They are hitting shelves in Sainsbury’s and Asda stores (rsp: £2.35).

Crave Birthday Bisco’s

Free-from snacking brand Crave has launched new free from and vegan golden sandwich biscuits Bisco’s filled with a vanilla cream and sprinkle centre. Available in Sainsbury’s now (rsp: £3.50/ 130g).

Tesco Plant Chef

Tesco has expanded its vegan Plant Chef range, including:

Meat Free Spaghetti Bolognese (rsp: £3/450g)

No-Beef Meatballs (rsp: £2/380g)

2 Meat Free Southern Fried Fillets (rsp: £2.50/250g)

Hot & Spicy No-Chicken Strips (rsp: £2.10/180g)

Sweet Potato Katsu Style Curry (rsp: £3/380g)

2 Mexican Inspired Bean Burgers (rsp: £1.95/226g)

2 Katsu Style Veggie Crispbakes (rsp: £1.75/260g)

4 Spicy Bean Burgers (rsp: £2.10/454g)

Pollen & Grace

Veganfood-to-go brand Pollen & Grace has expanded into ready meals launching a trio of plant-based recipes: Rich Aubergine & Lentil Moussaka; Saag Aloo Potato Pie; and Thai Red Vegetable Curry (rsp: £4.95-£5.50/400g).

The meals have rolled into Co-op, Ocado, Booths and Amazon.

Subway’s Plant Picante

Subway’s latest vegan offer is the Plant Picante. The sandwich features a hot and spicy plant patty, crispy onions, plus Sweet Onion and Garlic & Herb Sauces – topped with either American-style cheese or vegan cheeze for a 100% plant-based option. It will hit stores on 10 January.

Chickee Eggs

Mummy Meegz has unveiled Chickee Eggs, a vegan alternative to Cadbury’s Easter staple Mini Eggs, the brand says.

Available at The Range and online via Goodness Goodies and Amazon, Mummy Meegz Chickee Eggs will retail at £2.49.

Galaxy Vegan

Mars Chocolate Drinks & Treats has unveiled a new addition to its vegan-friendly alternatives to its core Galaxy range.

The fruit & nut bar is gluten-free, dairy-free, and made with hazelnut paste, raisins and roasted hazelnuts.

It will roll out in a multiserve 100g bar and a single 40g bar. The brand is also planning to extend its Galaxy Vegan Salted Caramel bar into the 40g format to make it more accessible for shoppers who want to snack on the go.

Available in Morrisons from 22 January.

Better Nature Smoky Tempeh

Better Nature has launched a Smoky Tempeh for Veganuary to cater to growing demand for health and versatility in the meat-free category.

The new tempeh variant (rsp: £3.29) is made with naturally fermented whole soybeans and seasoned with smoked salt, and can be pan-fried or baked.

Marigold Popcorn Plus

Nutritional yeast maker Marigold has inserted itself into the healthy vegan snack market with Popcorn Plus.

It uses its Engevita ‘nooch’ to create a cheesy flavour, while remaining plant-based.

Squeaky Bean Frozen

Squeaky Bean has launched its first frozen ingredients range with Seasoned Chicken Style Pieces and Steak Style Strips.

The meat alternative pieces have been designed to cater for meat-free shoppers looking for quick and versatile frozen products and can be cooked from frozen in three minutes.