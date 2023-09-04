Vypr
Vypr is the UK’s leading product intelligence platform, delivering fast and robust consumer insights to help you create better products faster.
- Webinar
Sustainability vs affordability: how can brands and retailers strike the right balance?
The cost-of-living crisis has had a huge impact on how and where people shop and it’s easy to assume this means sustainability has taken a backseat. Join experts from Wrap, Accolade Wines and Vypr to discuss how brands and retailers can best engage budget-conscious shoppers on sustainability.