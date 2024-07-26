John Lewis Partnership has secured approval to transform the site of its Bromley Waitrose supermarket into a “residential community” with 353 rental homes.

The plans are set to deliver a modernised Waitrose with “energy-efficient, high quality” build-to-rent homes above, for which people already living and working in the area will be prioritised, according to the retailer.

They were agreed yesterday by the London Borough of Bromley following 147 letters of support from local residents – more than were in opposition.

It marks a breakthrough in the retailer’s long-term plans to manage thousands of JLP branded homes.

It has been aiming to build nearly 1,000 new homes by redeveloping Waitrose stores in Bromley and west Ealing and a former John Lewis warehouse in Reading, in a £500m joint venture with Abrdn signed in December 2022. Last month it launched an appeal in the hope of pushing through the west Ealing plans, which were submitted a year earlier and still pending a decision by the council.

The Bromley plans also include public green spaces, a café and amenity spaces for local community groups and schools to use, as well as cycle and pedestrian links through the site.

The homes – a mix of one, two and three-bedroom – are to benefit from shared areas for fitness, home-working and socialising, according to JLP.

JLP said the Bromley plans would boost the local economy by about £70m in extra council tax and local spend over the first 10 years, once homes were occupied.

“We’re delighted that the elected members have agreed with the recommendations of their planning officials and after receiving significant support from the residents of Bromley,” said JLP build to rent director Katherine Russell,.

“This now gives us the opportunity to enhance the local area, create vital new housing for the local people of Bromley and deliver a state-of-the-art Waitrose, which sits at the heart of the community.”

Abrdn head of operational real estate James Dunne said: “Well designed and professionally managed rental homes are a vital component in helping to solve the UK’s housing needs.

“Build-to-rent on brownfield sites such as this can also act as an anchor for town centre regeneration and wider community investment. We look forward to continuing working closely with JLP to move forward with our strategy.”