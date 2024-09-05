John Lewis has revived its iconic ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ price-matching promise after two years.

Never Knowingly Undersold will relaunch on 9 September, along with what the retailer says is its “biggest-ever marketing campaign”.

Under the renewed and rebranded scheme, John Lewis pledges to match “thousands” of products, from 25 high street and online brands. It includes for the first time online players including AO.com and Amazon, although the latter is just on technology.

Customers will also be offered their money back if they can prove the product, which includes technology, fashion and homeware, is being sold for cheaper at one of the 25 brands within seven days of their purchase.

It marks a remarkable about-turn for the retailer, coming as part of executive director Peter Ruis’ turnaround plan.

The 100-year-old pledge was axed under former John Lewis director Pippa Wicks in 2022, as part of widespread cost-cutting measures across the John Lewis Partnership under outgoing chairman Sharon White.

The decision was criticised by some at the time, however Wicks revealed just 1% of John Lewis customers had actively made price match requests in 2021. Instead, John Lewis would invest £500m into lower prices.

John Lewis said it was bringing it back after three-quarters of 5,000 customers recently polled by the business said a modernised version of the promise would improve their perception of value for money.

Following a “multi-million” investment into technology across the partnership, the new price promise will use AI to monitor prices at included retailers. A new dedicated support team has also been established to help customers with refunds.

Ongoing investment into stores and service

The return forms one part of a “comprehensive ongoing investment” strategy, including more price-matching, investment into its premium and affordable price tiers, as well as new promises on quality and sourcing standards.

John Lewis would also continue to invest into its stores and customer service. Its stores in High Wycombe and Cheadle are set to undergo “major upgrades”. It will also offer a minimum of two-year warranties on all electricals with five years on TVs and 25 years on own-label sofas.

“We are reimagining Never Knowingly Undersold for how customers shop today – offering great quality, service and prices in store and online – and restarting the conversation as to what it means to ‘live knowingly’ in the 21st century,” Ruis said.

“One hundred years ago John Spedan Lewis created Britain’s most innovative and famous brand mantra. It defines why John Lewis is so special, and its unique position in the retail landscape.

“For the past seven months I’ve talked to our customers and our partners about what John Lewis means to them.

“Today, we’re kick-starting our brand for the next 100 years, the perfect fusion of heritage and British eccentricity blended with radical relevance for the modern customer,” Ruis added.

The 25 retailers included in the match are: AO.com, Amazon, Apple, Argos, Asos, Boots, Currys, Dunelm, Dreams, The Entertainer, Fenwick, Flannels, Furniture Village, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Heal’s, House of Fraser, Lakeland, M&S, Mama’s and Papa’s, Next, Richer Sounds, Selfridges, Smyths Toys and Space NK.

JLP’s return to retail basics

It’s the latest development across Waitrose and John Lewis as part of a newly rejigged strategy unveiled by White and JLP CEO Nish Kankiwala, following the retailer’s return to profit in March. JLP would focus “unashamedly” on the retail basics, the pair said.

Last month, The Grocer revealed Waitrose was trialling the return of disposable paper cups at its free coffee stations in some stores. The partnership has also invested heavily in technology, and has been consulting with store partners over a proposed restructuring of shift patterns and job roles aimed at improving customer service.

Jason Tarry is set to replace White as chairman later this month. JLP will reveal its half year results on 12 September.