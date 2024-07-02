Waitrose has significantly expanded its premium No.1 range, adding more than 130 new products to the lineup and bringing the total number of items in the range to over 600.
New additions include sausage from pigs sired by pedigree Hampshire boars, Belgian blonde chocolate florentines from a Dorset bakery founded in 1916, and a champagne and parmigiano reggiano-based chicken and mushroom pie.
“We’ve scoured the restaurant scene and explored the hottest trends across food and drink to create some incredible products for food lovers to enjoy,” said Waitrose executive chef Martyn Lee.
The refreshed No.1 range, featuring enhanced packaging for a more premium look, offers customers an elevated dining experience. The new launches launch from now and throughout the rest of summer, available in Waitrose stores and online
Brie & Mature Cheddar Potato Dauphinoise Pie
£4.50/500g
Available in September
Two-cheese potato dauphinoise pie with layers of creamy mature cheddar sauce, potato slices, and pieces of brie in a crumbly puff pastry case. Hand-topped with a cheese and crispy onion crumb.
British Free-Range Wild Garlic Pork Sausages
£4.50/six-pack
Available in September
Made with British pork from pigs sired by pedigree Hampshire boars, seasoned with wild garlic, thyme, sage, basil, and parsley.
Chicken, Mushroom & Champagne Pie
Tbc/700g
Available in September
Pieces of chicken thigh and breast in a creamy sauce made with champagne and parmigiano reggiano, with mushrooms and topped with creamy mashed potatoes.
Outdoor-Bred Pork Runny Scotch Eggs
£4/2x127g
Available now
Free-range eggs poached and wrapped in outdoor-bred pork sausagemeat, seasoned with sage, thyme and parsley coated in crisp breadcrumbs.
Jewelled Pilau Rice
£3.25/300g
Available in September
Made with basmati rice, whole spices and cranberries. Infused with saffron, finished with fried onions and crunchy flaked almonds.
Ruby Chicken Masala
£5.95/400g
Available in September
Chicken breast pieces marinated then chargrilled, and spiced tomato sauce with butter and cream. Finished with a sprinkling of fresh coriander.
Desserts
Sicilian Lemon Meringue Pie
£6.50/450g
Available in June
Made with Sicilian lemons and free-range eggs, buttery pastry with a tangy filling and sweet meringue on top. Found in the frozen aisle.
Double Chocolate Torte
£7.50/575g
Available in July
Made with dark Dominican Republic cocoa and fresh British cream. Creamy chocolate mousse and a layer of chocolate ganache with a crunch of chocolate biscuit crumb base.
Pistachio Tiramisu
£6.50/450g
Available in July
Savoiardi sponge fingers soaked in arabica coffee, covered with a pistachio mousse made with mascarpone and free-range eggs, and topped with pistachio nibs.
Sicilian Lemon & Mascarpone Cheesecake
£6.50/580g
Available in July
Sicilian lemon curd centred in a mascarpone cheesecake, on a crisp digestive biscuit base, made with nutty brown butter. Hand-finished with shreds of candied lemon peel.
Feuilletine Truffles
£6.50/120g
Available in September
Waitrose No.1 blonde chocolate with sweet, crunchy feuilletine and fleur de sel.
Belgian Blonde Chocolate Florentines
£4.25/172g
Launching mid-July
Eight Belgian blonde chocolate florentines from a Dorset bakery founded in 1916. Made with creamy Belgian blonde chocolate and topped with almonds, sultanas and mixed peel, in golden caramel.
Dulce de Leche Caramel Cupcakes
£3.50/2x72g
Available end of August
Dulce de leche caramel inside a caramel flavour sponge. Hand-decorated with dulce de leche cheesecake buttercream and a shimmered crumb.
