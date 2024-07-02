Waitrose has significantly expanded its premium No.1 range, adding more than 130 new products to the lineup and bringing the total number of items in the range to over 600.

New additions include sausage from pigs sired by pedigree Hampshire boars, Belgian blonde chocolate florentines from a Dorset bakery founded in 1916, and a champagne and parmigiano reggiano-based chicken and mushroom pie.

“We’ve scoured the restaurant scene and explored the hottest trends across food and drink to create some incredible products for food lovers to enjoy,” said Waitrose executive chef Martyn Lee.

The refreshed No.1 range, featuring enhanced packaging for a more premium look, offers customers an elevated dining experience. The new launches launch from now and throughout the rest of summer, available in Waitrose stores and online