Waitrose has significantly expanded its premium No.1 range, adding more than 130 new products to the lineup and bringing the total number of items in the range to over 600.

New additions include sausage from pigs sired by pedigree Hampshire boars, Belgian blonde chocolate florentines from a Dorset bakery founded in 1916, and a champagne and parmigiano reggiano-based chicken and mushroom pie.

“We’ve scoured the restaurant scene and explored the hottest trends across food and drink to create some incredible products for food lovers to enjoy,” said Waitrose executive chef Martyn Lee.

The refreshed No.1 range, featuring enhanced packaging for a more premium look, offers customers an elevated dining experience. The new launches launch from now and throughout the rest of summer, available in Waitrose stores and online

Brie & Mature Cheddar Potato Dauphinoise Pie

Brie&CheddarPotatoDaphinoisePie_FOP_039F

£4.50/500g
Available in September

Two-cheese potato dauphinoise pie with layers of creamy mature cheddar sauce, potato slices, and pieces of brie in a crumbly puff pastry case. Hand-topped with a cheese and crispy onion crumb.

 

British Free-Range Wild Garlic Pork Sausages

WildGarlicSausages_026

£4.50/six-pack
Available in September

Made with British pork from pigs sired by pedigree Hampshire boars, seasoned with wild garlic, thyme, sage, basil, and parsley.

 

Chicken, Mushroom & Champagne Pie

ChickenMushroom&ChampaignPie_044

Tbc/700g
Available in September

Pieces of chicken thigh and breast in a creamy sauce made with champagne and parmigiano reggiano, with mushrooms and topped with creamy mashed potatoes.

 

Read more:

 

Outdoor-Bred Pork Runny Scotch Eggs

20240305_No1_Deli_RunnyScotchEgg

£4/2x127g
Available now

Free-range eggs poached and wrapped in outdoor-bred pork sausagemeat, seasoned with sage, thyme and parsley coated in crisp breadcrumbs.

 

Jewelled Pilau Rice

JewelledPilauRice_032(1)

£3.25/300g
Available in September

Made with basmati rice, whole spices and cranberries. Infused with saffron, finished with fried onions and crunchy flaked almonds. 

 

Ruby Chicken Masala

RubyChickenMasala_012

£5.95/400g
Available in September

Chicken breast pieces marinated then chargrilled, and spiced tomato sauce with butter and cream. Finished with a sprinkling of fresh coriander. 

 

Read more:

 

Desserts
Sicilian Lemon Meringue Pie

SicilianLemonMeringePie_041F

£6.50/450g
Available in June

Made with Sicilian lemons and free-range eggs, buttery pastry with a tangy filling and sweet meringue on top. Found in the frozen aisle.

 

Double Chocolate Torte

DoubleChocolateTorte_032F

£7.50/575g
Available in July

Made with dark Dominican Republic cocoa and fresh British cream. Creamy chocolate mousse and a layer of chocolate ganache with a crunch of chocolate biscuit crumb base.

 

Pistachio Tiramisu

PistachioTiramisu_078F

£6.50/450g
Available in July

Savoiardi sponge fingers soaked in arabica coffee, covered with a pistachio mousse made with mascarpone and free-range eggs, and topped with pistachio nibs. 

 

Sicilian Lemon & Mascarpone Cheesecake

SicilianCheesecake_040F

£6.50/580g
Available in July

Sicilian lemon curd centred in a mascarpone cheesecake, on a crisp digestive biscuit base, made with nutty brown butter. Hand-finished with shreds of candied lemon peel. 

 

Feuilletine Truffles

No.1_BlondeFeullantineTruffles_018F

£6.50/120g
Available in September

Waitrose No.1 blonde chocolate with sweet, crunchy feuilletine and fleur de sel.

 

Belgian Blonde Chocolate Florentines

20240305_Waitrose_Packaging_No1_Biscuits_Florentines_BlondeChocolateSeaSaltFlorentine (1)

£4.25/172g
Launching mid-July

Eight Belgian blonde chocolate florentines from a Dorset bakery founded in 1916. Made with creamy Belgian blonde chocolate and topped with almonds, sultanas and mixed peel, in golden caramel.

 

Dulce de Leche Caramel Cupcakes

DulcheDeLecheCupcake_032F

£3.50/2x72g
Available end of August

Dulce de leche caramel inside a caramel flavour sponge. Hand-decorated with dulce de leche cheesecake buttercream and a shimmered crumb.

