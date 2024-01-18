Waitrose has partnered with DTC-gifting brand Biscuiteers to launch two limited-edition Valentine’s Day flower bouquets.

The bouquets are available from Waitrose Florist stores and online, and come with a hand-decorated love heart-shaped biscuit from Biscuiteers.

Both feature roses sourced from suppliers via the Waitrose Foundation. The first is a Valentine’s Day Dozen & Love Heart Biscuit bundle, which costs £55. The second cheaper option is a Gift-wrapped Red Rose & Love Heart Biscuit bundle, for £35.

Waitrose will donate 2% of each sale back to the community local to the supplier, as part of the Foundation donation.

The two products are available alongside a four-strong selection of bouquets launched by Waitrose ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“We’re delighted to have collaborated with Biscuiteers to offer Waitrose Florist customers the addition of a beautifully hand-decorated biscuit on two of our Valentine’s bouquets – this Love Heart Biscuit is the perfect accompaniment to go with our stunning Waitrose Foundation roses,” said Waitrose Florist buyer Danielle Collier.

“We know that our customers are planning ahead with searches for ‘Valentine’s’ on the up on Waitrose.com, and with these bouquets already available through Florist, we’ve made it easy to send these beautiful gifts directly to that special someone’s door.”

The launch adds to Biscuiteers’ existing gifting tie-up with Waitrose, which includes a birthday cake biscuit, and other personalised biscuit products.

The premium brand also has retail listings with Fortnum & Mason, Harrods, Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Fenwick, among others.