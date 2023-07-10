Waitrose is putting animal welfare front and centre of its latest advertising campaign, in a bid that its “no compromise” commitment to supply chain standards will resonate with shoppers during the cost of living crisis.

The grocer launched a new advertising campaign across TV, cinema, print and digital screens on 7 July. It will aim to set out “the breadth of our welfare values” right down to ingredients in its own-label ranges, Waitrose said.

The ads, which are the latest iteration of its refreshed Food to Feel Good About campaign, will include a series of posters featuring pictures of livestock animals, alongside slogans including ‘No compromise’ and ‘We are the number one supermarket for animal welfare’.

Another ad in the series points out that all its fresh eggs come from free-range hens.

Waitrose executives see the supermarket’s ethical and sustainability credentials as its key advantage compared to rival grocers, and hope that emphasising the higher quality of sourcing across its supply chain can help it remain competitive when shoppers are feeling the squeeze during the cost of living crisis.

“The Waitrose ‘no compromise’ message is simply setting out the facts,” said Waitrose customer director Nathan Ansell. “We are head and shoulders above other supermarkets so we’re throwing down the gauntlet to others who are prepared to accept lower standards.”

The new campaign will run alongside a separate marketing campaign launched in June, which aims to play up Waitrose’s recent investment in prices. The strapline ‘New lower prices on hundreds of your favourites’ is currently running across broadcast and digital billboards through the rest of this year.

It comes as struggling owner John Lewis Partnership undergoes a wider refresh of its marketing and customer messaging, in a bid to counter falling sales and turn around its fortunes. In March it appointed Saatchi & Saatchi as its new creative agency partner.

The pitching process, which was announced in February, was the first time JLP had held a pitching process in eight years for Waitrose and will see the first campaign run in the autumn.

The agency is to play a key role in the launch of a new cross partnership loyalty scheme in 2024.