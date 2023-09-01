Waitrose has apologised to customers after its latest IT glitch meant it had to cancel a “large volume” of online deliveries.

The technical issue, which occurred on Tuesday evening, led to numerous online orders scheduled for Wednesday being cancelled. Customers were notified with a text message stating there had been a “technical issue”, with several taking to social media to voice their frustration.

“Due to an IT issue, we have had to cancel a large volume of deliveries today,” Waitrose tweeted in reply to a shopper.

Waitrose did not confirm how many customers were affected but said the glitch was resolved and customers had been able to reorder. The issue only affected online orders.

A Waitrose spokesman said: “We’re very sorry some customer orders were impacted following a technical issue. While quickly resolved, we’ve apologised to affected customers, and will be offering them a goodwill gesture.”

Hi there, thanks for reaching out. Due to an IT issue, we have had to cancel a large volume of deliveries today. The team will be in touch via email soon with further information. ^Holly M — Waitrose & Partners (@waitrose) August 30, 2023

It’s the latest in a series of IT-related issues for the high-end supermarket over the past year.

A large number of stores were left with a shortage of salad, fresh veg, bakery products and condiments in the build up to the May 2023 bank holiday after an IT update affected the supermarket’s delivery systems.

Latest accounts for the Waitrose business posted in May show its pretax losses accelerated dramatically to £217.3m in the year to 28 January 2023, down from a profit of £14.7m the year before.

The supermarket said shortages resulting from a warehouse fire and an update to its merchandising system were a significant reason for the losses, contributing to one-off cost impairments totalling £152m.

Customer service representatives for Waitrose told shoppers the latest glitch was “in no way connected” to IT issues earlier in the year.