Waitrose has cut the price of more than 200 products including own-brand chicken thighs, honey and ice lollies.

The cuts, which have been heavily promoted with additional banners and shelf signage in stores, form the second tranche of what executive director James Bailey promised in February would be up to two to three price events, as part of a £100m investment in prices, this year.

Half of the products included in the latest price event will fall by at least 10%, Waitrose said.

It includes a range of “summer favourites”, including 450g packs of Waitrose Watermelon Chunks, which fall by 21% from £5 to £3.95, the biggest reduction announced by the supermarket. Two-litre tubs of Essential Vanilla soft scoop ice cream have dropped by 10% from £2.45 to £2.20, while 400g servings of Essential British cooked cocktail sausages have fallen by a more modest 4%, to £3, from £3.15.

Cupboard staples are also included in the cuts. Loaves of Waitrose Soft White Medium Bread 800g have fallen to £1, down from £1.15, a cut of 13%. Essential 10% Fat British Beef Mince 500g and Essential British Pork Chops 400g have both been reduced by 11%, to £3.15 and £3.75 respectively.

“We’re investing millions in lowering the prices of everyday food across our aisles so customers benefit every time they shop with us,” said Waitrose commercial director Charlotte Di Cello. “We’ve made these cuts with absolutely no compromise on the high quality, high welfare, and delicious recipes our customers expect from us.”

Food inflation fell modestly in May to 15.4% down from 15.7% in April, according to the latest figures from the BRC. However, it remained the second highest on record and supermarkets have been under pressure from government and consumer groups to do more to curb what are still soaring food prices, amid a wider cost of living crisis.

Di Cello said the supermarket would “still react to any drops in food inflation” and pass savings onto customers as soon as prices fall.

It comes after a difficult couple of weeks at the upmarket grocer, which has seen widespread shortages of fresh and chilled goods in stores. The problem, which was caused by a delayed IT update to its delivery system, began in the build-up to the bank holiday weekend and was still affecting some availability at the beginning of last week.

A Waitrose spokeswoman said the cause of the issue was fixed.