Waitrose is looking to highlight its value credentials with the launch of a new integrated marketing campaign aimed at promoting its recent investment in prices.

The strapline ‘New Lower Prices on hundreds of your favourites’ – which appears on a green background featuring a series of downwards arrows – will feature in a series of adverts across TV, radio and digital, as well as in print media this year.

The slogan will also appear in several prominent outdoor advertising locations, including a 20ft billboard at the Westfield White City shopping centre in London, where the supermarket has a prominent store.

It follows the rollout of ceiling banners, window displays and checkout wraps in the majority of Waitrose stores over the past few weeks. The supermarket announced in June it was extending its price cutting initiative to a further 200 products, as part of a wider £100m programme of price cuts throughout 2023.

“We’ve lowered prices on hundreds of customer favourites in every aisle and we want to shout loudly about it,” said Waitrose customer director Nathan Ansell.

“Our campaign does just that – it’s bold, eye-catching and highlights all the great-tasting products customers can now save on. We’ve made these cuts with absolutely no compromise on the high-quality, high-welfare, and delicious recipes our customers expect from us.”

The campaign will be one of the grocer’s final collaborations with long-term creative agency partner Adam&EveDDB, which seeds its contract end this summer amid a wider reshuffle by Waitrose’s struggling owner the John Lewis Partnership of its advertising and customer messaging.

The partnership appointed Saatchi & Saatchi as its new creative partner in May. The agency will play a crucial role in the launch of JLP’s new pan-partnership loyalty scheme, which is set to go live in 2024.