Waitrose has launched its new Urban Pizza range, aiming to bring the vibe of trendy urban pizzerias straight to consumers’ ovens. The collection, available in stores from today (7 August), includes bold flavours like a carbonara pizza topped with pasta, and a Detroit-style cheeseburger pizza with beef, bacon and gherkins.

As families continue to struggle with the cost of living crisis, the ‘fakeaway’ trend has surged, with shoppers seeking affordable alternatives to dining out. While discounters like Aldi have gained popularity with budget-friendly fakeaway dupes, Waitrose’s new range but premium identity might just entice some shoppers to trade up for a more indulgent home dining experience.

“The urban pizza scene is booming, with restaurants opening all around the world, so we wanted to give our customers the same great taste and trends at home,” explains Zoe Simons, senior development chef at Waitrose. “Designed with sharing in mind, customers will be able to pick up a whole feast to bring family and friends together for a weekend treat.”

Aimed at the sharing occasion, the new range is on an introductory offer of 25% off until 25 September. Can Waitrose can steal some discounter shoppers and bring the urban pizza trend home?