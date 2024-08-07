Waitrose has launched its new Urban Pizza range, aiming to bring the vibe of trendy urban pizzerias straight to consumers’ ovens. The collection, available in stores from today (7 August), includes bold flavours like a carbonara pizza topped with pasta, and a Detroit-style cheeseburger pizza with beef, bacon and gherkins.
As families continue to struggle with the cost of living crisis, the ‘fakeaway’ trend has surged, with shoppers seeking affordable alternatives to dining out. While discounters like Aldi have gained popularity with budget-friendly fakeaway dupes, Waitrose’s new range but premium identity might just entice some shoppers to trade up for a more indulgent home dining experience.
“The urban pizza scene is booming, with restaurants opening all around the world, so we wanted to give our customers the same great taste and trends at home,” explains Zoe Simons, senior development chef at Waitrose. “Designed with sharing in mind, customers will be able to pick up a whole feast to bring family and friends together for a weekend treat.”
Aimed at the sharing occasion, the new range is on an introductory offer of 25% off until 25 September. Can Waitrose can steal some discounter shoppers and bring the urban pizza trend home?
Pizza
The Big Cheeseburger
£5.50 (£4.12 introductory offer)
The taste of a cheeseburger, on a deep Detroit-style base with tomato sauce, three cheeses, peppered beef, smoky bacon, crinkle-cut gherkins and a sachet of burger sauce.
The Carbonara
£5.50 (£4.12 introductory offer)
A 12-inch base with a crisp, classic crust – hand-stretched and stone-baked. With pasta, smoky bacon and black pepper, topped with garlic bechamel, and shaved, diced mozzarella.
The Pepperoni
£5.50 (£4.12 introductory offer)
The 12-inch base – hand-stretched and stone-baked, topped with tomato and mascarpone sauce, mozzarella, smoky pepperoni and hot honey drizzle.
The Margherita
£5.50 (£4.12 introductory offer)
A 12-inch base with a cheese crumb crust – hand-stretched and stone-baked. Topped with tomato sauce, and shaved, diced mozzarella.
Sides
The Garlic Flatbread
£3.25 (£2.43 introductory offer)
A hand-stretched super-garlicky flatbread, topped with cheddar, mozzarella and a garlic & parsley spread.
Mac ‘n’ Cheese Bites
£3.25 (£2.43 introductory offer)
Ten macaroni cheese balls, made with Barber’s Cheddar and black pepper crumb.
Mozzarella Sticks
£3.25 (£2.43 introductory offer)
Oozy mozzarella coated in crisp golden breadcrumbs.
The Garlic Doughballs
£3.25 (£2.43 introductory offer)
Buttery balls of crisp dough, filled with a garlic and parsley butter.
Dippers
Garlic Dipper
£1.50 (£1.12 introductory offer)
A mayonnaise and garlic dip for pizza crusts or sides.
Hot Sauce Dipper
£1.50 (£1.12 introductory offer)
A mayonnaise dip with red and jalapeño chillies for pizza crusts or sides.
