Waitrose is trialling a suite of new formats as part of its ongoing store modernisation programme aiming to improve the look and experience of its stores.

The new fixtures include new bakery concessions, a new hot food to go counter, and an upgraded booze aisle. They have all been added to Waitrose’s newly refurbished John Barnes branch in north London, which will reopen on 21 August.

Following its return to profit in March, the John Lewis Partnership pledged to invest £1bn into its reviving its stores and supply chain over the next three years. This included plans to open Waitrose’s first new stores for almost a decade, as well as modernise 80 more.

John Barnes is intended to act as a trial store for future Waitrose stores, alongside the recently refurbished supermarket in Sudbury, Suffolk, and gives the latest indication of Waitrose’s intentions for the new rollout could look like.

The most significant of the new changes at John Barnes is the launch of brand-new manned hot wok counter, aimed at creating tailored ready meals for customers. The counter will be run by KellyDeli, which already operates Waitrose’s network of Sushi Daily concessions.

Crosstown doughnuts

John Barnes is also the launch site for a new concessions’ partnership with Crosstown doughnuts, which will see exclusive lines stocked in branded bays in store. It will add to and operate in a similar way to Waitrose’s existing Gail’s concessions. It will be accompanied by a new made-in-branch baguette station.

Another “first” being trialled at the store is a new fully chilled beer, wines and spirits department. Waitrose has also upgraded the freezers at the store, and boosted the counters, adding a new hot chicken and salad counter to go counter.

Waitrose said it would announce “further shop updates” in the coming weeks.

The new Crosstown concession will stock an initial five exclusive filled doughnut lines, created by Waitrose buyers and the brand’s chefs. The range includes Tongan Vanilla Bean; Matcha & White Chocolate, and vegan Raspberry Jam options.

Individually priced at £4, or a mix and match three-pack box for £12, the lines will be displayed in a new unit in the food-to-go area of the store.

“We’ve been serving up fresh dough across London and other areas of the UK since 2014 through our retail network and delivery services, taken them to international festivals in the Middle East and now we’re launching them in our first supermarket partnership, at Waitrose John Barnes,” said Crosstown CEO Howard Ebison. “It made perfect sense to work with Waitrose, who share our vision for extraordinary food made consciously and responsibly.”

“At Crosstown we thrive on the challenge of creating unique flavour combinations, so it goes without saying we’ve curated an exclusive range of five doughnuts tailored for the Waitrose customer.”