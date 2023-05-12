Bestway has launched an online analytics platform for suppliers that allows them to monitor how their brand is performing on the wholesaler’s website, The Grocer can reveal.

In partnership with Contentsquare, the real-time analytics dashboard, which is updated every 24 hours, provides metrics and insights into retailers’ buying behaviour.

It allows suppliers to see which of their products are performing best and how to better promote them, and how they are performing against the benchmark within the category.

Other metrics include what keywords in the search engine lead to purchases, and the number of page views their products get in a selected time period.

Marking an industry first as a wholesaler to adopt Contentsquare’s CS Retail Media solution, Bestway said it would “bridge the data gap” between retailers and suppliers, by allowing suppliers to identify areas of improvement, optimise listings, pages, and promotions, and enhance the overall experience for retailers.

Bestway currently has seven suppliers, including PepisCo, trialling the software.

“We’re really excited about the potential this analytics dashboard has for our suppliers,” said Bestway Wholesale MD Dawood Pervez. “It has the capacity to really drill down on the buying behaviours of our customers and the data can be benchmarked.”

Bestway Wholesale trading director Kenton Burchell said: “Manufacturers are starved for insights into wholesale customer journeys, and so we’re delighted to now offer these insights to the brands we work with.

“This will give our suppliers knowledge and transparency so that they will be able to optimise their advertising spend and digital activity accordingly, which in turn will allow them to plan more strategically their spend going forward.”

Kevin Rhodes, impulse digital manager at PepsiCo, said it was providing the company with in-depth insights into how retailers shop online.

“It’s the best insights tool we’ve seen from any of our wholesalers,” said Rhodes. “We have learnt that retailers predominantly use search to shop for our products, which has allowed us to identify clear opportunities to improve our digital visibility and sales in 2023.”

Contentsquare senior VP for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Patrice Attia added: “It has been a pleasure to work with Bestway on being the first wholesaler to share insights with their suppliers to improve the buyer experience thanks to the CS Retail Media solution.

“By empowering the brands it works with, Bestway is paving the way for a new era of data-driven collaboration that leads to improved customer experience and differentiation in the market.”