Bidfood has released a new Pub Kitchen Club guide to help pubs boost their sales and encourage customer spend throughout 2024.

Named ‘Unleashing your menu’s potential’, it contains detailed advice on how to focus on premiumisation and overall adding value to the menu, including tried and tested tweaks to stand out from the crowd.

The 76-page guide covers basic pub grub as well as gourmet options to inspire pub operators, with classic quarter-pounders sitting side by side with ciabatta burger cristallino buns and premium burgers.

Using the latest industry trend insights, the guide shows how to engineer a more profitable menu, as well as featuring product recommendations and a comprehensive recipe bank.

The booklet also shares insight on how to improve the overall pub experience, with expert contribution from award-winning pub group Brewhouse & Kitchen.

Bidfood’s push comes after insights on pub trading showed over 600 pubs closed in 2023, with a 10% drop in sites since March 2020.

The wholesaler is determined for pubs “not just to survive but thrive in 2024”.

“Entering into the new year, we know pubs will be thinking about how they can bring something new to the table for their customers,” said Bidfood head of customer marketing Joe Angliss.

“We’ve seen a big growth in competitive socialising over the last year and that’s why we have put together insight and advice on how to take advantage of what is a great opportunity.

“It’s devastating to see how many pubs are closing every year. We hope the launch of ‘Unleashing your menu’s potential’ will inspire pub operators and arm them with the tools they need to increase footfall and, ultimately, margin to help better secure their future.”