Bidfood is opening a new depot in Worcester, taking its estate up to 27 sites overall.

Due to launch in 2025 on the Worcester Six Business Park, the latest addition will allow the foodservice operator to boost its reach across the Midlands region, it said.

It is expected to create around 200 new jobs to local communities.

The 60,000 sq ft depot will add to Bidfood’s growing infrastructure, with two new depots in Glasgow and Bedfordshire launching earlier this year. The latter marked the company’s largest project to date, measuring 160,000 sq ft, strengthening its service across the south east.

“Worcester will provide an excellent addition to our network and offer some much needed capacity in and around the Birmingham area,” said Bidfood COO Mark Wood.

“The introduction of yet another new depot continues to emphasise the importance that we place on long-term investment in our infrastructure. The addition of this new depot will further enhance our ability to provide our customers with service excellence and ultimately place us closer to them.”

Across Bidfood’s 26 opearting depots, the foodservice giant offers a 10,000-strong product range, including own label and leading foodservice brands. It also provides a range of catering equipment, from cutlery to cookware, cleaning and disposables.