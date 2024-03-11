Caterfood Buying Group has published its first foodservice magazine called ‘Infuse’.

The new quarterly publication is aimed at professional chefs and commercial caterers, and is designed to “inspire and support” its customer base.

The magazine will feature ideas, interviews with professionals and industry experts, and resources to keep readers across catering and hospitality informed.

The launch of Infuse marks one year since Caterfood Buying Group started to expand its national profile with the acquisition of Elite Fine Foods, Harvest Fine Foods and Thomas Ridley.

“Crafted with real passion, Infuse is a fresh and vibrant solution for foodservice caterers and one of the first ways in which we’re really putting the Caterfood Buying Group brand out there”, said Caterfood MD Phil Atyeo.

“We’re focusing on the power of community and food innovation, bringing together seasonal inspiration and offering expertise and solutions that go beyond conventional culinary content. We’re really excited to hear what our customers think of Infuse.”

The magazine will cover England, Wales and the Channel Islands.