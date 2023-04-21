Bristol-based wholesaler Chapple & Jenkins has acquired Lansdell Soft Drinks for an undisclosed sum.

Lansdell, which supplies to hundreds of customers across Kent, Surrey and East Sussex, specialises in soft drinks, alcohol, confectionery, snacks and impulse products.

The new deal will strengthen Chapple & Jenkins’ geographical reach beyond the south west.

The business said it was looking to recruit more drivers and warehouse operatives as a result of the acquisition, which will see Lansdell’s product range expand significantly.

“Lansdell Soft Drinks is a perfect fit for Chapple & Jenkins given the many synergies between the two businesses, said Chapple & Jenkins director Martin Jenkins.

“C&J and Lansdells have very successful track records and belong to the same buying group, NBC. Sharing similar backgrounds, both are independent, family-owned businesses with a strong people-focused ethos.

“I have known Stuart from Lansdell Soft Drinks for many years. We met through our previous buying group and worked together to help form NBC. Lansdells is a great operator with a strong and loyal customer base. They have an exceptional team of employees who we are looking forward to welcoming.”

Lansdell sales director Stuart Lane said: “There’s a great synergy between the two businesses, and the most important thing for me is that my staff and loyal customers will be moving to a like-minded independent family-owned business that takes a people first-approach.

“After over 35 years in the industry, it’s the right time for our family to exit the business and give my staff, most of whom have been with me for many years, the opportunity to work with a like-minded wholesaler and drive the business forward.

“The Lane family will continue to work with Chapple & Jenkins for a period of time to help the acquisition go as smooth as possible.”