Hancocks has launched a new website aimed at improving the shopping experience for retailers, including making it mobile responsive.

The site is aimed at independent and convenience retailers, sweet shops, resellers and leisure industries, showcasing over 3,500 product lines.

Retailers can order either for delivery or click & collect from one of the company’s 14 wholesale stores across the UK.

The confectionery wholesaler said it had invested significantly in e-commerce technology and over 50% of its purchases were now made online.

The new website was prompted by customer feedback, showing a desire for increased speed and a new mobile version.

Over 75% of customers order on mobile, according to the company, and customers can now swap between desktop and mobile while basket-building.

“We’re delighted with the updated website and its improved functionality,” said Hancocks e-commerce director Gareth Walbyoff.

“As the UK’s leading confectionery wholesaler, we have made a significant investment to ensure it offers our customers a smooth and personalised customer journey and at the same time showcases the wide range of brands and innovative confectionery we stock.

“Feedback from customers has been important in improving its function and we’ve used cutting-edge technologies to make that happen.”