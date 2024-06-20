JJ Foodservice has created a database of charities that employees can access when considering volunteering opportunities.

The community directory, called Community Friends, lists local charities near every JJ branch, making it easier for team members to engage in local volunteer work.

The work includes spending time with elderly residents, assisting at homeless shelters, and a wide range of other activities.

Every staff member is supported with one paid full day per month during working hours.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging team members to take up charitable efforts.

It also strengthens JJ’s commitment to positively affect its communities.

“At JJ Foodservice, we are committed to encouraging our team to give back to their communities,” said JJ chief operating officer Kaan Hendekli.

“Having one dedicated volunteering day not only allows our employees to contribute to causes they care about, but also strengthens our connection to the communities we serve.

“We believe that giving back to the community is a crucial part of our role as a responsible business. To further support this initiative, we have established a Community Crew with representatives nationwide to organise events and share ideas.”