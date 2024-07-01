JW Filshill has expanded its commercial team with the appointments of two category buyers to newly created positions.

Kyle Byers and Stuart Auld will join the Glasgow-based wholesaler as category buyer for non-food and pet categories and category buyer for food and third-party supply respectively.

Byers worked as national account manager for Fife-based confectionery specialist Rose Marketing, with similar past roles including Star Pacific UK and United Wholesale Scotland.

Auld was most recently sales director at Southeast Traders, having worked for the company for almost a decade. His past experience includes running his own RS McColl store and several years working as sales representative with Palmer & Harvey.

Both Byers and Auld will report to the wholesaler’s category manager for grocery and third-party supply Stuart Harrison.

Meanwhile, category manager Derek Cowan will now be responsible exclusively for the wholesaler’s tobacco and vape categories.

“The restructuring of our commercial team comes at a time when Filshill is growing and reflects changes in the marketplace,” said JW Filshill chief commercial officer Chris Miller.

“In particular tobacco & vaping, which has become such a big part of our business and is a category with fast-moving trends and legislation that requires increased focus.

“Both Kyle Byers and Stuart Auld bring with them a wealth of experience in the wholesale sector and we are delighted to welcome them to the Filshill family.”