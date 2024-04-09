Scottish wholesaler JW Filshill has relaunched its website to meet retailers’ demands to make it more user-friendly.

The upgrades include mobile-friendly functions for easier access on a handheld device.

The new website also has dynamic features such as video showcases, awards won by the company, and customer testimonials sitting side by side with functional features such as order history and the full product range catalogue.

The website is linked to the Filshill app, with time-saving features such as instant barcode scanning for ordering, user-managed favourites list, and instant alerts for promotions.

Customers can also use online order management to view their current orders and track delivery.

The digital relaunch follows JW Filshill’s relocation of its headquarters from Hillington to Westway Park in March 2023.

JW Filshill group marketing manager Sue Man said the new website offered a contemporary design, with artwork elements that align to the graphics used in the new Westway distribution depot.

“Our goal was to create a mobile-friendly platform that is as visually striking as our custom-built depot,” she said.

JW Filshill CEO Simon Hannah added: “We have settled well into our new state-of-the-art distribution depot which is delivering improved efficiency and reducing costs.

“It is important our website not only reflects our physical infrastructure at Westway but also online, highlighting our customer-centric service that we offer all our current and future customers.

“As today’s generation of retailers embraces technology and expects cutting-edge solutions to help them stay on top of their businesses – in the shop, at home, or on the move – we have responded to customer needs to make finding products and ordering faster and more straightforward.”