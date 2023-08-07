Parfetts turnover topped £634m in the last year, The Grocer can reveal.

Sales for the financial year ended 30 June 2023 increased by 4.7%, up from £605m in 2022.

The wholesaler said the results had come after a year of investment into protecting retailer margins through an expanded promotional programme.

It follows record sales of over £21m for the wholesaler in the week to 14 July due to the impact of Parfest, the company’s annual celebration of the convenience sector.

This year’s campaign saw all eight Parfetts depots providing a week of deals, free festival food, music and supplier activations.

The strong financial year meant that all eligible Parfetts employees were awarded a 4% tax-free sales bonus in July.

“We’ve placed our retailers at the heart of our business. As an employee-owned company, we can invest in creating great margins and providing a great experience whether you come into the depot or order online, said Parfetts joint MD Guy Swindell.

“As we continue to expand, we are seeking to aggressively grow our Go Local, Go Local Extra and The Local fascias. While our new depot in Birmingham has raised the bar for the industry and gives us a base to service the Midlands and M40 corridor.”

Parfetts joint MD Noel Robinson said: “It’s essential that our retailers enjoy a best-in-class experience however they choose to do business with us. Parfetts has increased investment in its digital platforms and logistics to ensure our delivery offer is reliable and scaleable.

“Parfetts is seeing online orders grow, and they now account for 40% of our total sales. This has been achieved without a drop in cash & carry sales. Online allows us to extend our geographical reach and support more retailers.”

Parfetts opened its eighth depot in Birmingham in March, with the new site performing well ahead of expectations.

Independent retailer Mohammed ‘Naz’ Nazir, who operated his store since 2010 under the Costcutter fascia, has since opened the region’s first Go Local store.