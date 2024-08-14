The Scottish Wholesale Association has set up a new fund to increase the volume of Scottish produce sold through wholesale channels.

The initiative – named ‘Scottish wholesale local food and drink growth fund’ – aims to increase the sales of local produce by £130m to a total of £1bn by 2027.

The fund, supported by £195,000 assigned by the Scottish government, will fund projects led by wholesalers to source more local products.

Eligible projects include creating new collaborations with local producers, installing special display areas dedicated to local produce in the warehouse, covering participation costs on behalf of producers to attend trade events, training local sourcing buyers, or training sales teams to know more about, and promote, Scottish produce.

For every project, the wholesaler will have to cover half of the cost, and can apply for the remaining 50% from the fund up to £10,000. For example, for a project worth £15,000, the wholesaler can apply for £7,500 from the fund.

The new fund is the third phase of the ‘Delivering growth through wholesale’ (DGTW) programme first launched by the SWA in 2021.

Since inception, the DGTW has delivered over 230 Scottish product listings via new partnerships and improved marketing of Scottish wares.

“We are delighted to have secured this funding from the Scottish government”, said SWA CEO Colin Smith. “It recognises the role that wholesale must play regarding support for local producers and demonstrates confidence in our DGTW programme.”

“Investment in wholesale is not just about gaining more listings of ‘local’ products but about strengthening Scotland’s local supply chains.

“This gives local producers national opportunities and provides the public sector with a greater opportunity to support local producers.”

Cabinet secretary for rural affairs, land reform and islands Mairi Gougeon added: “Scottish producers make some of the finest food and drink in the world and we believe people everywhere should have access to this produce.

“Supporting projects like this, that help improve the availability of locally sourced, healthy food, is part of this government’s wider effort to make Scotland a Good Food Nation.”

The fund opened for applications from Scottish wholesalers this week and will close on 6 September.