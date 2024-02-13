Buying group Sugro has expanded its membership, welcoming Essex-based Direct Traders.

Direct Traders is a food wholesaler and catering supplier based in Brentwood. The business has been trading since 2012, supplying food and non-food products to the hotel and restaurant sector.

Sugro’s new member also imports a range of products and wider supplies.

“We are pleased to welcome Direct Trader as a new member to the Sugro UK family”, said Sugro.

“Direct Traders add new dynamics to the group via their customer base and further enforce Sugro’s position within hospitality and foodservice markets.

“We are delighted to be working with them and helping them to grow their supplier base and supplier connections.”