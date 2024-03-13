Buying group Sugro has announced the addition of Jambo Supplies as its latest new member.

Jambo Supplies will add £26m to the group’s existing buying power of over £2.5bn.

Based in Buckinghamshire, Jambo Supplies has over 30 years’ trading history supplying a wide range of organic and branded non-food products to multiple clients including cash & carries and delivered wholesalers.

The new partnership will provide the wholesaler with access to Sugro’s extensive product portfolio across confectionery, soft drinks, grocery and toiletries products, to cater for growing customer demand.

“We are excited to become a part of Sugro UK and to collaborate with like-minded companies who share our dedication to excellence”, said Jambo Supplies director Meghnaben Patel.

“This membership opens up a world of possibilities for us, enabling us to leverage collective expertise and resources to drive growth and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Sugro business development manager Shruti Senapati added: “We are delighted to welcome on board our newest member, Jambo Supplies Ltd. We are looking forward to working alongside them to achieve Jambo’s strategic objectives and to continue to grow in the future.”