Yoplait

Since 1965, the brand affectionately known as ‘the little flower’ has been spreading French dairy know-how throughout the world. Our brands are present in more than 50 countries, and we are the world’s second largest player in fresh dairy products. We have been pioneers of the dairy category for almost 60 years and launched in the UK in 1991. Iconic brands including Petits Filous, Frubes, Wildlife and Yop are now a staple in UK homes. We are leaders in fortification and have been adding Calcium and Vitamin D to our kids products for 15 years.

Proud to be owned by Sodiaal, the largest cooperative of dairy farmers in France, we make sure that their hard work is rewarded by capturing every precious drop of creamy milk inside our delicious yoghurts. Innovation runs through our DNA. We were the first to launch fruit yoghurt, the first to launch a drinking yoghurt and the first to launch yoghurt in a tube.